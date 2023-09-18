The husband and wife behind a controversial Burnley night club have vowed to keep it open despite having its premises licence revoked.

Burnley Council has ordered Mode in Hammerton Street to stop operating following a police concerns over violence at the venue. The ruling by the council’s Licensing Act 2003 Sub Committee is the second time the police have tried to close the club.

Owners Jason and Rebecca McQuoid say they nights out at the club will go ahead, including an event featuring English rapper Dappy, of N-Dubz fame, later this month.

A Mode spokesperson said: “We don’t agree that the evidence brought was enough to prove the claims brought in the review so we will be taking it to appeal and asking the courts to decide. We are legally allowed to remain open until a court has determined the application.”

In July, a previous bid to shut Mode and its sister nightspot in Hammerton Street, Projekt, failed on procedural grounds.

In a Facebook post, a Mode spokesperson added: “We will continue to trade and we are confident a judge will reverse the decision. We are not closing down.

“We are sure by now the majority of you will have seen the decision by Burnley council to revoke our premises licence, which came as no surprise to us.

“Firstly, we need to address the concerns of us closing. We have 21 days to appeal this, which we obviously will be doing and then we sit tight and wait for a court date. Who knows when this could be but the main thing is we stay open while we wait.

“We are confident that a court will see through the complete lack of evidence that has led to this decision and overturn it.