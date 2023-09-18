Mode nightclub: Defiant Burnley club owners vow to remain open despite premises licence revoke
Burnley Council has ordered Mode in Hammerton Street to stop operating following a police concerns over violence at the venue. The ruling by the council’s Licensing Act 2003 Sub Committee is the second time the police have tried to close the club.
Owners Jason and Rebecca McQuoid say they nights out at the club will go ahead, including an event featuring English rapper Dappy, of N-Dubz fame, later this month.
A Mode spokesperson said: “We don’t agree that the evidence brought was enough to prove the claims brought in the review so we will be taking it to appeal and asking the courts to decide. We are legally allowed to remain open until a court has determined the application.”
In July, a previous bid to shut Mode and its sister nightspot in Hammerton Street, Projekt, failed on procedural grounds.
In a Facebook post, a Mode spokesperson added: “We will continue to trade and we are confident a judge will reverse the decision. We are not closing down.
“We are sure by now the majority of you will have seen the decision by Burnley council to revoke our premises licence, which came as no surprise to us.
“Firstly, we need to address the concerns of us closing. We have 21 days to appeal this, which we obviously will be doing and then we sit tight and wait for a court date. Who knows when this could be but the main thing is we stay open while we wait.
“We are confident that a court will see through the complete lack of evidence that has led to this decision and overturn it.
“We believe this is in a bid to stop the nightlife trade after 4am in Burnley town centre, however, we care about Burnley and the night-time economy as a whole. Over the last 10 years we have put our heart and soul into Burnley, bringing you some of the best DJs and performers and we don’t intend to stop.”