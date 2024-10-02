Plans submitted for Pendle’s first padel courts
With a change of use proposal to construct five indoor courts, local entrepreneur Matthew is leading the project to offer both his staff at nearby telecoms company, Daisy, and the wider Pendle community a fresh way to stay active.
Having recently taken up padel himself, Matthew has experienced the significant physical and mental benefits of the sport.
“I’ve really embraced padel over the last year. It’s not only a fantastic way to stay physically fit, but it’s also been a great outlet for winding down and catching up with friends,” he said.
Padel, a fast-growing sport that combines elements of tennis and squash, is gaining popularity worldwide. If approved, the project will introduce Pendle residents to a new, accessible way to enjoy an active lifestyle.
Known for being played on a smaller, enclosed court, padel is easy to pick up, making it ideal for players of all ages and skill levels. The planned indoor facility will ensure the sport is available to the community year-round, regardless of weather conditions.
Matthew envisions the courts not only as a sporting facility but as a community hub where people can gather, enjoy themselves, and promote healthy living.
“We’ve seen how padel fosters a strong sense of camaraderie, as it’s typically played in doubles, encouraging teamwork and social interaction. For me, it’s about more than just the sport – it's about creating an environment where people can connect, have fun, and improve both their physical and mental health.”
