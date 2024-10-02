Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Traffic across Burnley remains at a standstill this morning after a fatal accident on the M65 in the early hours of the morning.

Emergency services were called to a three vehicle collision at junction nine Burnley (West) Halifax just after 3-35am Five people were taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries.’ Police officers confirmed one person later died.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this incredibly distressing time, and they are being supported by officers.”

The motorway remains closed in both directions from junction eight (Hapton interchange) to junction 10 (Burnley Barracks) which has caused traffic gridlock across parts of Burnley and Padiham and surrounding areas. Police have asked motorists to be patient and stay safe as the motorway is anticipated to be ‘closed for some time’ as ongoing accident investigation work continues.