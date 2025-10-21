Phoenix Archery in Burnley to host 24 hour ‘Archerthon’ for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

A 24 hour archery relay is aiming to target funds for a regional cancer charity, and anyone can take part.

The ‘Archerthon’ in aid of Rosemere Cancer Foundation will take place at Phoenix Archery’s home in Unit 20, Habergham Mill, Coal Clough Lane, Burnley, from this Saturday at 5pm until Sunday at 4pm.

The idea was conceived by Dr Amin Ali and Dr Sharon Tay, both avid archers, who wanted to combine their passion for archery with improving cancer care locally.

And so for 24 hours straight, arrows will fly under the floodlights at Phoenix Archery, each one striking a blow against cancer by supporting the Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Planning began back in December 2024, in collaboration with Phoenix Archery owners Mark Duerden and Raynor Pepper, and all the funds raised will be used to improve and support cancer treatment and patient care at the Rosemere Cancer Centre, including the purchase of advanced equipment, development of innovative treatment approaches, and enhancement of the patient experience.

Dr Ali said: “We wanted to combine our love for archery with something that could genuinely improve patient care. Archerthon is about precision and purpose - the same focus we bring to cancer care and research.

"This is not just another fund-raiser – it’s a challenge. A marathon of precision and determination. A chance to stand shoulder to shoulder with fellow archers and make every shot count.

The event is open to all skill levels from complete beginners to national-level competitors, while beginner taster sessions are also available.