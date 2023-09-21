Pet owners struggling with cost of living receive free support and advice at RSPCA event in Burnley

Worried pet owners struggling with the cost of living have received free support and advice at an RSPCA event in Burnley.

The RSPCA Pet Food Bank Partnership (North) hosted a Community Paws initiative at Valley Street Community Centre.

Pet owners using food banks were provided with free flea and worm treatment for their animals, and given welfare guidance and vouchers to help with further vet care or neutering. Some 73 pets were supplied with food and 74 were given essential provisions, including leads, coats, collars, grooming equipment, litter and trays and toys.

The RSPCA believes rising costs are leading to more people dumping or neglecting their pets, with 11,782 incidents of abandonment reported by July to the charity’s emergency line.

Vet Olivia Goodman checking over animals at an RSPCA Community Paws initiative at Valley Street Community Centre in Burnley.

Alison Fletcher, RSPCA national Pet Food Bank lead, said: “The cost of living crisis poses a greater threat than ever before to owners and their pets.

“Our Pet Food Bank Partnership provides food, veterinary support and runs community events like this one in Burnley to support loving pet owners to retain ownership of their pets during times of financial hardship.

“The RSPCA wants to do everything it can to help keep people and their pets together and if some people need assistance we are keen to do what we can to help.

Alison Fletcher, RSPCA national Pet Food Bank lead.

“We will be running a number of these events up and down the country. This event was really well supported and we helped provide support and assistance for 77 pet owners who have been struggling due to the economic climate.”

A mobile vet clinic manned by vets from the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital attended the event to give immediate veterinary care and advice.

Free Paws Packs were also distributed, which contained a variety of vital pet provisions, including food, leads, collars, toys and grooming kits.

Emmy Dickinson, one of the event community coordinators, said: “It was a fantastic event with lots of people and pets attending and we got some great feedback from those who were invited.

“We know too well there are a lot of people struggling at the moment and through our community grocery food bank work we often get asked for help with caring for their pets so this was perfect.”