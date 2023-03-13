As part of the annual Pensioner Benefits Uptake campaign, Lancashire County Council's Welfare Rights service is working with district councils to contact pensioners on a low income and offer a free benefits check.

A letter recently went to more than 600 households in Ribble Valley, inviting them to contact Welfare Rights for advice. More than 160 households responded, and advisers are continuing to work on those cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, many pensioners in Ribble Valley may still be worrying about paying their bills and seeing their savings reduce as their income is not enough to cover these expenses.

A letter recently went to more than 600 households in Ribble Valley, inviting them to contact Welfare Rights for advice.

Two advisers who are working with pensioners to maximise their income will be attending Clitheroe Library on Tuesday, March 21st, 10am to 12pm, and they are urging anyone who hasn't had a benefit check to pop in.

The Pensioner Benefits Uptake Campaign is being gradually rolled out across all 12 Lancashire districts, starting with Ribble Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

County Coun. Peter Buckley, cabinet member for Community and Cultural Services, said: "It's more important than ever that people claim their full entitlement to state benefits.

“Our Welfare Rights service has a proven track record of helping people in Lancashire claim the money entitled to them and our staff can provide confidential and independent advice.