Pendleside Hospice is reflecting on 35 years of compassionate care as it marks its milestone birthday this week.

A group of individuals in 1988, spearheaded by Pendleside Hospice’s founder, Miss Muriel Jobling MBE, built a hospice for the community. Without it, those living in Burnley and Pendle, of which over 180,000 reside, would have had to travel to Blackburn, should they have needed

palliative and end of life care.

Pendleside Hospice now stands as a beacon of compassion in the heart of the community. What started as a day service unit at Marsden Community Centre in Burnley, has now evolved into a lifeline for more than 1,700 people a year, including more than 600 adults and children, receiving pre and post bereavement support at the Family Support Centre.

Jay Rodriguez and Pendleside Hospice service user Ian Magnall.

Helen McVey, Chief Executive at Pendleside Hospice, said: "This week, we celebrate Pendleside's 35th anniversary and I believe that the reason we’ve come this far is because of the wonderful support from our community.

“It never ceases to amaze me, after nearly 20 years of being at Pendleside myself, the lengths people go to, and the crazy ideas people come up with, to raise vital funds for our charity. From cake sales to marathons, and from quiz nights to community fayres, every penny raised from these events count.

"As well as individual fundraisers, Pendleside’s own events, like the annual Pendle Pub Walk, always receive such an incredible amount of support. We’re always trying to conjure up new and innovative ideas for fundraising events and it's thanks to those taking part that our services can continue to grow.

“Local businesses support us greatly, with nearly 70 businesses joining this year’s Corporate Challenge. The challenge has just come to an end and we’re excited to see what our businesses have collectively raised over the last four months.

HWR practitioner Karin Franks and Pendleside Hospice service user Lindsey Partridge-Baldwin.

“Business people of Burnley and Pendle also support us in other ways, by giving up their time. We’re fortunate to have a strong team of 13 trustees, from varying sectors, helping the hospice grow and move in the right direction.

“It’s exciting to see, with all of this fantastic support, where Pendleside Hospice will be in another 35 years.”

The pandemic was undoubtedly one of the biggest challenges for Pendleside. Just six days after the lockdown announcement, Pendleside decided to temporarily close its day services but the rooms were transformed into eight additional bedrooms. A campaign was also launched to keep the hospice's doors open, which received significant support from footballer and Pendleside Ambassador, Jay Rodriguez.

Pendleside Hospice's Palliative Care Group.

"Being from Burnley, I've seen how the hospice helps so many people. Most people have been touched by them, helped by them, or know someone who has been supported by them, and you can see from the support it receives from around the town what a special place it is."

Lindsey Partridge-Baldwin shares her own story about what Pendleside means to her.

"My journey with Pendleside Hospice started 18 months ago, after spending two weeks within the inpatient unit for symptom control. I was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in 2007, and the hospice has been a great help to both me and my husband, Mel.