18 more photos of people glammed up for Depher CIC's fundraising ball in Burnley

Guests glammed up to celebrate the good work of local people at a charity ball.
By Laura Longworth
Published 6th Oct 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 12:40 BST

Depher CIC, founded by James Anderson, amassed £3,690 for plumbing and heating services for the elderly and disabled at its fundraising ball at Turf Moor in Burnley last weekend.

It also celebrated the good work of other charitable groups and community figures in the area with an awards ceremony.

Here are 18 more photos of people having a good time at the event:

