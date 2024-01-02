Pendleside Does Strictly 2023 in Burnley dances to £56K charity success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pendleside Does Strictly, held in November at Impact Conferencing at Life Church in Burnley, raised an impressive £56,555.96 for charity.

The event, brought to life with the support of Sandersons Dance & Fitness, saw 10 local celebrities paired up with professional dancers, echoing the format of the beloved BBC show. These dynamic duos had two routines up their sleeves, all vying for the coveted glitter ball trophy.

Ian Bythell, of Petty Real, and his dance partner Yasmin Roberts were crowned the champions after their captivating ABBA rendition, with duo Aneesa McGladdery from Colne BID and Lewis Frobisher coming in second.

Ian said: "I was thrilled to lift the glitter ball trophy on the night! Yasmin did a great job getting my two left feet in check, and I am incredibly proud to have been a part of the overall experience.

"While this has been completely out of my comfort zone, seeing the final figure of what has been raised has made it all worthwhile. Given the chance, I would urge anyone to sign up and take part in Pendleside Does Strictly 2024."

The line-up of “celebrity” dancers was carefully curated, featuring Fiona Ritchie from We Love Creative, Neil Burrows from Burnley College, Denny Dodds from Slimming World, Ian Bythell from Petty Real, Cosima Towneley from Lancashire County Council, Aneesa McGladdery from Colne BID, Barrister Ashleigh Heyworth, Pendleside Maintenance team member Kaz Butler-Charlton, Football Intermediary Kiko Rodriguez, and Gareth Sharples from Amiblu UK. Teaming up with their professional dance partners, they dedicated weeks of practice and collectively raised £35,579.45 in sponsorship, each facing the challenge of gathering £2,000 per couple.

The audience at Pendleside Does Strictly 2023.

Neil Burrows said: “I can’t actually believe I did it! Dancing in front of so many people is something I never thought I’d achieve. I’m so proud to have been part of an amazing night, raising lots of money for Pendleside Hospice. I can’t thank Tiffany, my dance partner, enough. You made me believe I could do this - I will miss my Monday night lessons! Thank you to everyone who donated - the collective amount raised is incredible!”

With tickets selling out in record time, 324 fortunate attendees were treated to a night of entertainment, including that of Burnley College dance students who set the stage on fire with a spectacular performance inspired by The Greatest Showman. A two-course meal and a chance to win fabulous prizes through raffle tickets added to the excitement of the night.

From glitzy balls to cake sales, and curry nights to auctions, each pair came up with their own fundraising ideas, alongside sharing their challenge and stories with friends, family and colleagues to raise money for the cause. The remainder of the funds from the night came from ticket sales, Pendleside's

own gin and beverage bar, raffle tickets, and online stream sponsorship, enabling almost 2,000 people to enjoy the show from the comfort of their homes.