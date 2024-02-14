Chris Blackburn (Employment Officer, Department of Work and Pensions), Dave Marshall (Project Lead, Pendle YES Hub), Chelsea Stobbs (Youth Engagement Worker, Pendle YES Hub), Christiana Buchanan, Amanda Parker, Adrian Leather (Chief Executive, Active Lancashire), Hayley Sharples (Curriculum Lead, Lancashire Adult Learning), Shunem Shamshad (Youth Engagement Worker)

The visit aimed to provide a first-hand look at the impactful initiatives offered to local youth seeking employment support and other services, while also providing an opportunity for Amanda and Christiana to speak to some of those who have been supported.

They heard first-hand accounts from individuals like Aaron, a young volunteer, who shared his journey of personal growth and development through the Hub's programs.

They also spoke to a female participant who takes part in in box-mentoring sessions, designed to develop rapport between Hub colleagues and young attendees while building their confidence in their search for employment. The participant, who asked to remain anonymous, told the group that she previously had very low confidence but the sessions were encouraging her to leave her home and socialise.

The visit also enabled Hub colleagues to showcase a recent partnership with Lancashire Adult Learning, who have been running free digital skills training sessions in the Hub.

Amanda Parker said: “Pendle YES Hub is an exemplar of support to help young people into employment. Their approach is an outstanding illustration of what can be achieved by collaborating with other agencies and including physical activity in their programme.”

Christiana Buchanan said: “The work of the team at Pendle YES Hub is innovative and inspirational, from the activities on offer to build confidence through to education and work placements. The young people of Pendle have a valuable resource on their doorstep and it is gratifying that so many of them are taking advantage of it to improve their lives. Long may it continue.”

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council and Nelson Town Deal board member, said: “The Hub has already provided many young Pendle people with the confidence and skills they have needed to move forward with their lives.

“It is great that the Hub, the people behind it and the work they do has been recognised further afield and at this level.”

Dave Marshall, Project Lead for Active Lancashire, said: “We enjoyed showing Amanda and Christina around the YES Hub and showcasing all the great work we are providing to young people in Pendle, with all our physical activities, wellbeing and employability support designed to guide them closer to the job market.”

Pendle YES Hub is a project supported by over £420,000 of Government Levelling Up money through the Nelson Town Deal.

It is a one-stop-shop for Pendle’s young people, run by Active Lancashire and Positive Action in the Community on behalf of Pendle Council, alongside a range of local partners who provide free courses, social activities, mental health support and more.

The Hub is designed to build the confidence, health and wellbeing of people aged 16 and 24 and to boost their employability through skills training and work experience.