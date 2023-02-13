Stars of Lancashire’s tourism and hospitality sector shone brightly at the incredible awards event held at the new Blackpool Conference and Exhibition Centre, supported by headline sponsor University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) and Destination Sponsor Visit Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proud attraction owner Emma Harrison said: “So many wonderful individuals work with us to deliver our first-class events. Seeing our visitor’s happy faces, as well as the great feedback we receive makes it all worthwhile. Winning this award is the icing on the cake.”

Thornton Hall Country Park were beyond thrilled to win the ‘Small Event of the Year Award’ at the Lancashire Tourism Awards

An award-winning adventure

Each December, families are invited to Thornton Hall Country Park, Thornton-in-Craven, to join their very own Elf on a Christmas adventure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A unique event where farm park visitors enjoy a three-hour adventure full of live shows, refreshments and of course a visit to Father Christmas himself.

With help from festive characters along the way including Mrs Claus, naughty elves and a ride on the Deer Express to meet Bruce and his herd of magical deer.

As well as options for families with additional needs and hidden disabilities to attend adapted ‘Just Be You’ sessions.