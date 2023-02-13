Pendle visitor attraction Thornton Hall Country Park shines brightly at spectacular Lancashire Awards
Pendle visitor attraction Thornton Hall Country Park has won the ‘Small Event of the Year Award’ at this week’s Lancashire Tourism Awards for its Christmas Adventure event.
Stars of Lancashire’s tourism and hospitality sector shone brightly at the incredible awards event held at the new Blackpool Conference and Exhibition Centre, supported by headline sponsor University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) and Destination Sponsor Visit Blackpool.
Proud attraction owner Emma Harrison said: “So many wonderful individuals work with us to deliver our first-class events. Seeing our visitor’s happy faces, as well as the great feedback we receive makes it all worthwhile. Winning this award is the icing on the cake.”
An award-winning adventure
Each December, families are invited to Thornton Hall Country Park, Thornton-in-Craven, to join their very own Elf on a Christmas adventure.
A unique event where farm park visitors enjoy a three-hour adventure full of live shows, refreshments and of course a visit to Father Christmas himself.
With help from festive characters along the way including Mrs Claus, naughty elves and a ride on the Deer Express to meet Bruce and his herd of magical deer.
As well as options for families with additional needs and hidden disabilities to attend adapted ‘Just Be You’ sessions.
Visitor Leah Jade Sharples said of the attraction: “Wow. The effort the team have gone to is absolutely unbelievable and it really is an immersive experience. The characters and actors are all amazing and have so much energy and enthusiasm, it’s contagious. An experience we will never forget.”