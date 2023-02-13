Francesco's Italian Takeaway kindly donated the pizza supplies to St Mary Magdalene's RC Primary for its design and technology Italian pizza project.

Ian Crosbie, owner of Francesco's Clitheroe takeaway, brought the Year 4 children pizza dough, pizza sauce, cheese and pizza boxes so they could all make one pizza each to take home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The children thoroughly enjoyed their day making pizzas, writing up a set of instructions on 'How to make the perfect pizza' and designed thank you posters for Francesco's which will be displayed in the new takeaway.

Year 4 pupils from St Mary Magdalen's RC Primary School, Burnley, with their donated pizza supplies

Mrs Sascha Tupling, Year 4 class teacher, said: “The children have fully embraced learning about Italy and Italian cuisine during their DT and geography topic this term.

“I wanted to reward the children for their efforts both in and outside of school and so I contacted Ian at Francesco’s to see what he could do. Ian happily offered his help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There's nothing quite like an authentic Italian pizza with fresh dough. I knew the children would love the experience as well as the pizza, which they did.”

St Mary Magdalene's would like to say a huge thank you to Francesco's for their amazing generosity and wish them all the best with the opening of their new shop.