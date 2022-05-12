Start of a new era at Burnley school as it gains Catholic academy trust status

A Burnley primary school has converted to the Salford Romero Catholic Academy Trust.

By Sue Plunkett
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 4:24 pm

St Mary Magdalene's RC School has become part of the multi academy trust, which is a family of Catholic schools in the Diocese of Salford, inspired by Jesus, to love, learn and achieve.

Read More

Read More
Unique 12 foot sculpture created in Pendle will be centre-piece of display at C...

Headteacher Mrs Bridget Parkinson said: "The school will continue to be called St Mary Magdalene's RC Primary School, but we will also be a voluntary academy and not a local authority school.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter

St Mary Magdalene's RC School, Burnley has become part of the multi academy trust, which is a family of Catholic schools in the Diocese of Salford, inspired by Jesus, to love, learn and achieve.

"However, we continue to work very closely with the local authority as we have a shared goal of improving the lives of children in our schools.

"There will very little noticeable changes to the day-to-day running of the school, but we are very excited about the wider benefits of collaborative working with a family of schools and the Romero Trust to improve the outcomes, experiences and future life chances of our children and young people. "

BurnleyJesus