Start of a new era at Burnley school as it gains Catholic academy trust status

St Mary Magdalene's RC School has become part of the multi academy trust, which is a family of Catholic schools in the Diocese of Salford, inspired by Jesus, to love, learn and achieve.

Headteacher Mrs Bridget Parkinson said: "The school will continue to be called St Mary Magdalene's RC Primary School, but we will also be a voluntary academy and not a local authority school.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Mary Magdalene's RC School, Burnley has become part of the multi academy trust, which is a family of Catholic schools in the Diocese of Salford, inspired by Jesus, to love, learn and achieve.

"However, we continue to work very closely with the local authority as we have a shared goal of improving the lives of children in our schools.