Start of a new era at Burnley school as it gains Catholic academy trust status

St Mary Magdalene's RC School has become part of the multi academy trust, which is a family of Catholic schools in the Diocese of Salford, inspired by Jesus, to love, learn and achieve.
Headteacher Mrs Bridget Parkinson said: "The school will continue to be called St Mary Magdalene's RC Primary School, but we will also be a voluntary academy and not a local authority school.
"However, we continue to work very closely with the local authority as we have a shared goal of improving the lives of children in our schools.
"There will very little noticeable changes to the day-to-day running of the school, but we are very excited about the wider benefits of collaborative working with a family of schools and the Romero Trust to improve the outcomes, experiences and future life chances of our children and young people. "