The impressive sculpture will be the main feature of the garden and will showcase a young pilot looking up at the sky, shielding his eyes from the sun as he sees how the air battle fairs above him.
Holding a mug of tea, the figure displays incredible details including every crease and fold of the clothing and equipment worn.
Behind the creation of the stainless-steel sculpture is Nelson-based sheet metal fabricator company Fitzpatricks UK, who have been working on the project over the last two years.
Mark Fitzpatrick, CEO of Fitzpatricks UK, said: “It’s been a long process, from discussing ideas with John back in May 2020, to finally building the sculpture. It feels amazing to be involved in such a significant project – the garden has such a powerful story and we’re proud that we’re able to help tell it.”
Read More
The sculpture is constructed from 223 individual layers of marine grade stainless steel and weights over three tons.
John Everiss, garden designer for the RAF Benevolent Fund Garden, said: “The model of the sculpture is my son, George, who is a similar age to the Battle of Britain pilots. Working with Fitzpatricks UK and seeing the sculpture really come to life is incredible – I can’t wait for its unveiling during Chelsea Flower Show.”
Following the Chelsea Flower Show, the garden will be rebuilt at Biggin Hill – one of Britain’s oldest and most important aerodromes during the Battle of Britain.