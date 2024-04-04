Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event, held in Barley, marked a significant milestone for the club, bringing together running enthusiasts from all backgrounds to experience the thrill of trail running amidst the breathtaking natural beauty of the Pendle countryside.

The trail race, meticulously planned and executed by dedicated members, showcased a challenging yet exhilarating course that traversed through lush fields and woodland, following meandering streams, and panoramic vistas.

Pendle Trail Running Club's first-ever trail race took place in and around Barley

“We are thrilled to have hosted our inaugural trail race, providing a platform for runners to connect with nature and each other," said Garry Sutcliffe, chairman and race director of Pendle Trail Running Club. "The overwhelming response from participants and the local community reaffirms the growing interest in trail running and underscores the importance of outdoor recreation in fostering a healthy lifestyle.”

The race attracted runners of all skill levels, from seasoned trail veterans to first-time adventurers, each embracing the opportunity to test their limits in a supportive and inclusive environment. Volunteers, stationed along the course to offer encouragement and assistance, exemplified the camaraderie that defines the running community.

In addition to promoting physical activity and environmental stewardship, the trail race served as a catalyst for community engagement, forging connections between runners, volunteers, and local residents. Participants were treated to post-race awards ceremony celebrating their achievements at the Pendle Inn.