Learn first-hand how to play Pokémon and Dungeons & Dragons, get your face painted like your favourite hero or villain, pour over the range of comic books and anime, and uncover new artists and creators selling their own prints, jewellery, alternative homeware and merchandise. Expand your collection of figurines and collectibles, make like-minded friends from your favourite fandoms, and meet local indie authors and publishers of up-and coming sci-fi, fantasy, and horror books.