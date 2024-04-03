Step into the fantastical world of comics, manga, table top gaming and more at Burnley's first Dark Moon Comic Fair
Step into a fantastical world on Saturday, April 13th, as Burnley Market becomes a treasure trove for fans of comics, manga, table top gaming, anime, fantasy, sci-fi, horror, and pop culture.
Learn first-hand how to play Pokémon and Dungeons & Dragons, get your face painted like your favourite hero or villain, pour over the range of comic books and anime, and uncover new artists and creators selling their own prints, jewellery, alternative homeware and merchandise. Expand your collection of figurines and collectibles, make like-minded friends from your favourite fandoms, and meet local indie authors and publishers of up-and coming sci-fi, fantasy, and horror books.
Burnley Martial Arts Academy will also be on sight with a special challenge to help you unleash your inner Bruce Lee or Michelle Yeoh.
Entry is free. Doors open at 9am.