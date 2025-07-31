Volunteering with a charity that supports older people has made a Pendle student re-evaluate her career choices.

Harriet Tucker enlisted for the Research 100 programme, run by the charity Re-engage, which provides vital, life-enhancing connections for older people at a time in their lives when their social circles are diminishing. The organisation runs 25 free monthly tea parties and activity groups for older people in Lancashire.

Harriet, who lives in Barrowford, said: “To say the experience I’ve gained is invaluable would be an under- statement. It delivered far more than I ever expected.”

Pendle student Harriet Tucker is championing a volunteer programme for Re-engage charity that supports older people

The programme was launched in November, 2024, and students have to commit to 100 hours of volunteering over 12 months. So far seven have taken part and successfully progressed through the selection process. The scheme was initiated by Sabrina Blighe, policy and impact officer at Re-engage, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Sabrina said: “We offer the opportunity to take part in telephone surveys, data entry and literature reviews as well as work experience with our various teams. The students develop communication and research skills, learn how to write reports and the ability to solve problems. These are all things that will help them throughout life.”

Harriet, who was awarded a 2:1 in Sociology and Psychology from the University of Edinburgh, added: “When I saw programme on the university website I thought it would be an amazing experience – and it has been. I was encouraged to do a variety of things, literature reviews on loneliness, speaking to older people who are joining the charity for a service, taking notes at an advisory group meeting. Whatever I showed an interest in Sabrina encouraged me to get involved.

“I was able to do one of the interviews to celebrate the charity’s Diamond Jubilee. I spent ages on the phone building a rapport with a lady who was told she didn’t have long to live when she was 83, and now she’s 90. That story has now been published. There was safeguarding and diversity training and Sabrina was always on hand to answer any questions.

“The work experience included a couple of days with the engagement team who asked me to scope a part of Essex to see what services there were for older people and if Re-engage could start-up a tea party group there. Everyone was supportive and they even listened to my feedback about contacting candidates earlier to explain what they were doing. It’s in the programme now. I hadn’t ever thought about working with older people but after this experience it’s certainly something I’d consider now.”

If you’d like to volunteer for Re-engage you can find more information on the charity’s website. Or you can call 0207 240 0630.