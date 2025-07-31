A Clitheroe pupil has scooped the first medal of the Youth and Junior National Championships.

Katie Lawson, a Ribblesdale High School pupil who trained at the The Steven Burke Sports Hub in Barrowford, cycled her way to top in the youth girls 500m time-trial final this week at Manchester Velodrome.

She competed against athletes from all over the country, including ex-pats who had travelled from as the United Arab Emirates, and finished with a time of 37.794s.

Katie’s cycling journey to date has had plenty of ups and downs, including suffering a head injury in a crash that left her needed stitches to her face and resulted in an enforced concussion break from training.

Her achievements also include taking home silver in the National Road Race Championships last year despite having Covid and finishing in the top spot in the 2024 Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix for Under 14 Girls.