Pendle Sons of Ulster L.O.L.25 Burnley to parade through Burnley to commemorate 80th anniversary of D-Day landings
The same two flute bands that accompanied a march last year, Bellshill Defenders Flute Band and Whitburn Flute Band, will both be coming down from Scotland again.
A spokesman for the group said: “Last year’s parade was a great success with many hundreds coming from the four corners of the United Kingdom joining us to walk the streets of Burnley.”
The parade on Saturday, June 8th starts at 12pm from Bankhouse Street at the rear of the new cinema on Pioneer Place, travelling along St James’ Sreet to the Peace Gardens where a short service and wreath laying will be held before the marchers return back to Bankhouse Street via Manchester Road. The route is around two miles.