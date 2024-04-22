Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The same two flute bands that accompanied a march last year, Bellshill Defenders Flute Band and Whitburn Flute Band, will both be coming down from Scotland again.

A spokesman for the group said: “Last year’s parade was a great success with many hundreds coming from the four corners of the United Kingdom joining us to walk the streets of Burnley.”

Pendle Sons of Ulster L.O.L.25 parade down St James' Street in Burnley last year

