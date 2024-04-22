Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The project, to create a pre-theatre venue and function room, is on track to finish three months ahead of schedule, which means it should be ready in June.

In what has been a complete transformation, funded by the government's Levelling Up pot, the project has included the installation of three passenger lifts, new sash windows, chemical cleaning of the external walls, new extensions and much more.

Where possible, the team have managed to retain some of the building's original features, restoring original cornice work, cleaning exposed red brick walls and replicating the original stained glass windows.

Readstone Construction have employed a large number of apprentices and local sub-contractors to work on the Pendle Hippodrome project

They have also redeveloped the Pendle Hippodrome's existing foyer, box office and toilet areas. Pendle Hippodrome has received £1.6m. in funding towards the project.

Where possible, Readstone have used local sub-contractors from Nelson, Colne and Burnley to work on the renovation, creating new jobs for people across the Pendle and the wider area.

Four East Lancashire apprentices have also played a key role in the development, all of whom have qualified in their roles whilst working on the Pendle Hippodrome Theatre. The apprentice roles have included bricklaying, assistant site manager and joiner.

Simon Whittam, the project director at Readstone Construction, said: “We are so proud to be bringing fantastic buildings like this back to life.

“The project has not come without its challenges, but it has been extremely rewarding to see its progress to this stage, and we are delighted to be both on budget and ahead of schedule.

“One of the conditions for doing this project was to use local sub-contractors where possible. We are proud to say that 90% of our sub-contractors have been local, which has been great for all parties involved.”

Richard Savory, managing director of RAISE Partnership Limited, said: “As Programme Managers of the Levelling Up funded Colne Heritage Quarter Project, working on behalf of Pendle Borough Council, we have thoroughly enjoyed working with Readstone Construction.

“Simon and his team have been easy to deal with, have delivered on time and on budget, and consistently demonstrated their commitment to the highest quality craftsmanship and quality.”

The Pendle Hippodrome Theatre renovation is a part of a £6.5 million project to restore Colne's Heritage Quarter, which also includes the Little Theatre, Colne Muni and the transformation of Colne Market Hall.

Phillip Spurr, Director of Place for Pendle Borough Council, said: “We are delighted with the work Readstone has carried out at Pendle Hippodrome to transform the theatre.

“Our new Heritage Quarter, which also includes The Little Theatre and The Muni Theatre, is in the heart of Colne and will offer an enhanced programme of events and activities for the local community and visitors.”

Andrew Hawthorne Architects (Architect) and DCR Surveying (Quantity Surveyors), both from Colne, have both played a significant role during the Pendle Hippodrome and Derby Arms project.