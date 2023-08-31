Four Pendle mental health advocates will be paying a touching tribute to those who took their own life last year when they embark on the National Three Peaks challenge.

Nick Alderson, Maj Mahmood, Ady Lamb and Darren Nutter will be carrying 59 pairs of shoes to represent the 59 people who took their own life in Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley.

The intrepid quartet, who are all members of the Walk and Talk walking group, will be attempting to scale the three highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales in under 24 hours on Friday, September 15th. They are raising money for suicide charity CALM.

Nick said: “The Walk and Talk movement was formed by Maj Mahmood in memory of his long-time friend Simon Walker, who tragically passed away in 2018. Inspired to help others struggling to speak out about their mental health and also to create a fitting legacy to his good friend Simon, Walk and Talk was formed and has grown into an integral mental health and wellbeing project for hundreds of people within Lancashire.

"For the fifth anniversary of Simon’s passing and Walk and Talk, we decided to take on a big challenge to raise funds for a charity which supports families through the impact of suicide.

"Plus, if we manage to raise our target, we’re also going to throw Pendle Hill in there, so that our friends and family can take part in the challenge with us."