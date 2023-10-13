News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein

Pendle Hill Properties renew sponsorship at Padiham Football Club

A Read estate agent is backing Padiham Football Club once again after renewing their stand sponsorship for a second season.
By John Deehan
Published 13th Oct 2023, 10:48 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 10:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Pendle Hill Properties agreed a deal to become sponsors at the North West Counties Premier Division side last year.

Read More
Former Barclays Bank in Padiham given new lease of life for The Cobra's Den Boxi...

And this latest announcement demonstrates their continued commitment, according to Andrew Turner, managing director at Pendle Hill Properties. "Sponsoring Padiham Football Club is one of the best things we do and we are really proud to continue that into a second season.

Padiham FC chairman Shaun Astin and Pendle Hill Properties sales director Thomas TurnerPadiham FC chairman Shaun Astin and Pendle Hill Properties sales director Thomas Turner
Padiham FC chairman Shaun Astin and Pendle Hill Properties sales director Thomas Turner
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is a fantastic community club to be involved in and we wish Padiham FC all the best for the rest of the 2023-24 season."

Shaun Astin, chairman of Padiham FC, said: "We can't thank Pendle Hill Properties enough for all their support and we are delighted to have them on board for a second season.

"It is great to have a local business involved with the club and we are looking forward to this partnership continuing for many years to come."

Related topics:Premier Division