A Read estate agent is backing Padiham Football Club once again after renewing their stand sponsorship for a second season.

Pendle Hill Properties agreed a deal to become sponsors at the North West Counties Premier Division side last year.

And this latest announcement demonstrates their continued commitment, according to Andrew Turner, managing director at Pendle Hill Properties. "Sponsoring Padiham Football Club is one of the best things we do and we are really proud to continue that into a second season.

Padiham FC chairman Shaun Astin and Pendle Hill Properties sales director Thomas Turner

"It is a fantastic community club to be involved in and we wish Padiham FC all the best for the rest of the 2023-24 season."

Shaun Astin, chairman of Padiham FC, said: "We can't thank Pendle Hill Properties enough for all their support and we are delighted to have them on board for a second season.