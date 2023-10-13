Former Barclays Bank in Padiham given new lease of life for The Cobra's Den Boxing Gym
The beautiful Grade II listed former bank at 17 Burnley Road is one of the most iconic buildings in Padiham.
Empty since Barclays left the town in 2017, the building has gone through lots of ideas before the perfect tenant was found by Pendle Hill Properties - The Cobra's Den Boxing Gym.
Built in 1893 by William Dent of Nelson, the late Victorian building has stood firm ever since. With an unusual triangular shape, it occupies several floors and has a circular staircase tower with a conical roof, and was painstakingly built up the steep hill.
Passers-by might never know that the entire ground floor wall to the rear of the property features stunning stained glass windows, and there are many original features inside, including an incredible mosaic floor, which visitors to the bank in the past might remember was in front of the counter.
Current tenants The Cobra's Den were looking for a compact space to house their boxing gym, and were keen to preserve as many original features as possible to make their training environment something spectacular and inspiring.
Seamus Devlin, head coach said: “It was a shell when we got here, and now we're building it slowly but surely. We've got the boxing ring set up downstairs.
“We've converted the cellar, and added floor to ceiling balls and heavy bags. We've done a lot of work in here, and redecorated everything. We've had to varnish and try and restore the woodwork. Thanks to Pendle Hill Properties, it was a smooth transition, easy process, and very quick.”