One of the most iconic buildings in Padiham has been given a new lease of life.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The beautiful Grade II listed former bank at 17 Burnley Road is one of the most iconic buildings in Padiham.

Empty since Barclays left the town in 2017, the building has gone through lots of ideas before the perfect tenant was found by Pendle Hill Properties - The Cobra's Den Boxing Gym.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Built in 1893 by William Dent of Nelson, the late Victorian building has stood firm ever since. With an unusual triangular shape, it occupies several floors and has a circular staircase tower with a conical roof, and was painstakingly built up the steep hill.

17 Burnley Road in Padiham is the new home of The Cobras Den Boxing Gym

Passers-by might never know that the entire ground floor wall to the rear of the property features stunning stained glass windows, and there are many original features inside, including an incredible mosaic floor, which visitors to the bank in the past might remember was in front of the counter.

Current tenants The Cobra's Den were looking for a compact space to house their boxing gym, and were keen to preserve as many original features as possible to make their training environment something spectacular and inspiring.

Seamus Devlin, head coach said: “It was a shell when we got here, and now we're building it slowly but surely. We've got the boxing ring set up downstairs.

A look inside 17 Burnley Road before the renovations

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad