News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Pendle Hill Properties launch Trick or Treat Trail in Padiham

Local estate agent Pendle Hill Properties have announced the return of their Trick or Treat Trail in Padiham town centre, in conjunction with Padiham Town Council and Rotary Padiham.
By Dominic Collis
Published 17th Oct 2023, 14:21 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 14:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The event runs from Monday October 23rd to Saturday October 28th with 27 shops taking part down the main road in Padiham. A printed form has been sent to over 4,000 children at 21 local schools, with children under 12 challenged to collect 10 stamps during the competition period, to enter the free prize draw.

When 10 stamps have been collected, participants must post their entry in the door at Padiham Town Hall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prizes up for grabs include a Padiham shopping gift voucher worth £100, a family meal for four at the Lawrence Hotel and a tasty sweet hamper donated by sponsors Pendle Hill Properties.

Most Popular
Toby Burrows and Thomas Turner from Pendle Hill Properties in PadihamToby Burrows and Thomas Turner from Pendle Hill Properties in Padiham
Toby Burrows and Thomas Turner from Pendle Hill Properties in Padiham

The children and parents taking part are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costume, while there will be treats along the way at participating shops, which include Rawes Grazing Co, The Hardware Store, Jack Jones Barbers and Mooch Cafe87, plus many more.

Read More
Business community in Burnley urged to open the conversation around baby loss to...

Alongside the Trick or Treat Trail, shops in Padiham are also being challenged to decorate their shop windows in Halloween theme, with a prize up for grabs for the winning display.

Toby Burrows, Lettings Director at Pendle Hill Properties, said: “We are delighted to launch the return of the Trick or Treat Trail competition in Padiham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Every year it is great to see all the children and their parents visiting the shops, not only to take part in the competition, but also to #ShopLocal and check out what our fantastic Padiham shops have to offer.”