Local estate agent Pendle Hill Properties have announced the return of their Trick or Treat Trail in Padiham town centre, in conjunction with Padiham Town Council and Rotary Padiham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event runs from Monday October 23rd to Saturday October 28th with 27 shops taking part down the main road in Padiham. A printed form has been sent to over 4,000 children at 21 local schools, with children under 12 challenged to collect 10 stamps during the competition period, to enter the free prize draw.

When 10 stamps have been collected, participants must post their entry in the door at Padiham Town Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prizes up for grabs include a Padiham shopping gift voucher worth £100, a family meal for four at the Lawrence Hotel and a tasty sweet hamper donated by sponsors Pendle Hill Properties.

Toby Burrows and Thomas Turner from Pendle Hill Properties in Padiham

The children and parents taking part are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costume, while there will be treats along the way at participating shops, which include Rawes Grazing Co, The Hardware Store, Jack Jones Barbers and Mooch Cafe87, plus many more.

Alongside the Trick or Treat Trail, shops in Padiham are also being challenged to decorate their shop windows in Halloween theme, with a prize up for grabs for the winning display.

Toby Burrows, Lettings Director at Pendle Hill Properties, said: “We are delighted to launch the return of the Trick or Treat Trail competition in Padiham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad