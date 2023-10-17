Pendle Hill Properties launch Trick or Treat Trail in Padiham
The event runs from Monday October 23rd to Saturday October 28th with 27 shops taking part down the main road in Padiham. A printed form has been sent to over 4,000 children at 21 local schools, with children under 12 challenged to collect 10 stamps during the competition period, to enter the free prize draw.
When 10 stamps have been collected, participants must post their entry in the door at Padiham Town Hall.
Prizes up for grabs include a Padiham shopping gift voucher worth £100, a family meal for four at the Lawrence Hotel and a tasty sweet hamper donated by sponsors Pendle Hill Properties.
The children and parents taking part are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costume, while there will be treats along the way at participating shops, which include Rawes Grazing Co, The Hardware Store, Jack Jones Barbers and Mooch Cafe87, plus many more.
Alongside the Trick or Treat Trail, shops in Padiham are also being challenged to decorate their shop windows in Halloween theme, with a prize up for grabs for the winning display.
Toby Burrows, Lettings Director at Pendle Hill Properties, said: “We are delighted to launch the return of the Trick or Treat Trail competition in Padiham.
“Every year it is great to see all the children and their parents visiting the shops, not only to take part in the competition, but also to #ShopLocal and check out what our fantastic Padiham shops have to offer.”