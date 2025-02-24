New data suggests that Pendle has the fourth highest fertility rate in England and Wales.

Fertility clinic Cada analysed birth statistics data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on the number of live births, stillbirths and fertility rates by area of usual residence for mothers in England and Wales in 2023.

According to the ONS, the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) is the average number of live children that a group of women would bear if they experienced the age-specific fertility rates of the calendar year throughout their childbearing lifespan.

Luton in Bedfordshire has the highest fertility rate in England and Wales at 2.01. The ONS recorded 3,464 live births and 24 stillbirths of women who reside in the area in 2023.

Pendle ranks fourth, with a fertility rate of 1.9. There were 1,120 live births and five stillbirths among mothers who reside in the area.

Barking and Dagenham in London, and Slough in Berkshire, rank second and third highest respectively.