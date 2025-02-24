Pendle has the fourth-highest fertility rate in England and Wales according to birth statistics data from the Office for National Statistics

By Dominic Collis
Published 24th Feb 2025, 14:51 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

New data suggests that Pendle has the fourth highest fertility rate in England and Wales.

Fertility clinic Cada analysed birth statistics data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on the number of live births, stillbirths and fertility rates by area of usual residence for mothers in England and Wales in 2023.

According to the ONS, the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) is the average number of live children that a group of women would bear if they experienced the age-specific fertility rates of the calendar year throughout their childbearing lifespan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Barnoldswick hosts Harry Potter themed School of Witchcraft and Wizardry
Nelson East. Photo: Kelvin StuttardNelson East. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Nelson East. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Luton in Bedfordshire has the highest fertility rate in England and Wales at 2.01. The ONS recorded 3,464 live births and 24 stillbirths of women who reside in the area in 2023.

Pendle ranks fourth, with a fertility rate of 1.9. There were 1,120 live births and five stillbirths among mothers who reside in the area.

Barking and Dagenham in London, and Slough in Berkshire, rank second and third highest respectively.

Related topics:Office for National StatisticsEnglandWalesPendleLuton
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice