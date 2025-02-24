Witches and wizards lifted their cloaks of invisibility on Saturday when Barnoldswick's School of Witchcraft and Wizardry held an open day for new students.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Barnoldswick Town Council, the event featured classes and assemblies throughout the town centre. Wandcraft, spells, potions and broomstick training featured in the magical day.

Coun. David Whipp, one of the town council organisers said: “Thank you to everyone who attended. What an amazing experience!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Sprout in her greenhouse Mandrake potting

Coun. Whipp thanked the volunteers, councillors, staff and casual workers of the town council; the volunteers who sawed, stitched, and sorted magical artefacts; Barnoldswick in Bloom for cultivating 'Mandrakes' and running Prof. Sprout's Greenhouse; The Friends of Barnoldswick Library who opened The Restricted Section; volunteers at Holy Trinity Church running Madam Malkins and providing pews; Coates Lane, St Joseph's and Gisburn Road Primary Schools; West Craven High School; town centre businesses; Hope Tech; LBS Horticulture and all who took part.

Next month, Barnoldswick is in Wonderland on March 29th.