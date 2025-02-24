Barnoldswick hosts Harry Potter themed School of Witchcraft and Wizardry
Organised by Barnoldswick Town Council, the event featured classes and assemblies throughout the town centre. Wandcraft, spells, potions and broomstick training featured in the magical day.
Coun. David Whipp, one of the town council organisers said: “Thank you to everyone who attended. What an amazing experience!”
Coun. Whipp thanked the volunteers, councillors, staff and casual workers of the town council; the volunteers who sawed, stitched, and sorted magical artefacts; Barnoldswick in Bloom for cultivating 'Mandrakes' and running Prof. Sprout's Greenhouse; The Friends of Barnoldswick Library who opened The Restricted Section; volunteers at Holy Trinity Church running Madam Malkins and providing pews; Coates Lane, St Joseph's and Gisburn Road Primary Schools; West Craven High School; town centre businesses; Hope Tech; LBS Horticulture and all who took part.
Next month, Barnoldswick is in Wonderland on March 29th.