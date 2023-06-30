Cleo is an 11-month-old small/medium cross breed.
She is struggling to adapt to life in the kennels and needs a special foster home.
Cleo came into care due to her previous home struggling to meet her needs. Unfortunately, this meant she was very poorly socialised as a puppy.
Because of her poor start, she is a highly strung girl who struggles with lots of things and can very quickly go over threshold causing reactive behaviour towards strangers and other dogs.
She requires a quiet, confident and experienced foster home with a large garden for her to exercise in, in Burnley or Pendle, to work alongside the rescue on building her confidence and focus.
Cleo cannot be walked in public at present as she struggles to cope with the outside world but is a clever girl and loves learning new things and brain games.
She struggles to be left alone just yet. There should be no children or other animals in her foster home. Photo: Submit
Eric was found straying and alone without a microchip and is around three-years-old.
He is a greyhound probably crossed with a little Bull.
Eric has previously been worked and does have chase/prey drive but isn’t very highly driven by this. He is a very easy boy to handle, a true gentleman.
Eric can live with another larger sized dog (he would chase little fluffy ones).
A lovely, laidback dog who really is adorable in everyway!
Due to very limited history Eric needs a home with children 12 and above.
No cats!
To offer Eric his forever home you MUST live within a hour's drive from the rescue in Colne BB8. Applications from outside this area will not be acknowledged. Photo: Submit
Dolly is now looking for her forever home.
Please fully read before applying.
Dolly is a two-year-old female staff X Jack Russel who came in after finding herself at risk due to marking a child’s face.
She is typical of a lot of dogs in rescue at the moment and has obviously not seen or done very much. Dolly is a sweet-natured girl who has shown no sign of aggression to anyone whilst in our care, she’s been chipped, vaccinated and bathed and was fine throughout. But for obviously reasons she can’t be placed in a home with children under 10.
Dolly has shown us she has prey drive and actively looks for cats on her walks. At the moment we are looking for a totally pet free home. Dolly will needs lots of 1-2-1 attention, she’s not had any sensible input in her short life but she loves treats and aims to please.
A beautiful young girl looking for a loving home to show her the way. Photo: Submit
Lola came into our care due to losing her previous owner suddenly.
She is a Boston Terrier on all her paperwork but we suspect she’s a cross breed. Her age is different on her two lots of vet history and her chip but we think she’s nine not 43 as one vet history stated.
Lola is fantastic around other dogs and loves to play. She’s fine with cats and would enjoy the company of children of any age. Lola is currently in foster with four dogs and two bossy cats and is respectful of them all.
Unfortunately, Lola has been a little spoilt and is currently very overweight, she’s also not very fit due to this excess weight. Lola has been vet checked and will be signed up for a club to help her lose this excess weight.
Lola would suit lots of different types of homes but not ones that mean she spends lots of time alone. She’s a cuddly affectionate little girl who likes to be around people.
To offer Lola her forever home you must live within a hours drive from our base in Colne BB8. Photo: Submit