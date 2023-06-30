4 . Pendle Dogs

Lola came into our care due to losing her previous owner suddenly. She is a Boston Terrier on all her paperwork but we suspect she’s a cross breed. Her age is different on her two lots of vet history and her chip but we think she’s nine not 43 as one vet history stated. Lola is fantastic around other dogs and loves to play. She’s fine with cats and would enjoy the company of children of any age. Lola is currently in foster with four dogs and two bossy cats and is respectful of them all. Unfortunately, Lola has been a little spoilt and is currently very overweight, she’s also not very fit due to this excess weight. Lola has been vet checked and will be signed up for a club to help her lose this excess weight. Lola would suit lots of different types of homes but not ones that mean she spends lots of time alone. She’s a cuddly affectionate little girl who likes to be around people. To offer Lola her forever home you must live within a hours drive from our base in Colne BB8. Photo: Submit