Pendle Dogs: 10 adorable dogs looking for their forever homes in Burnley and Pendle
By Laura Longworth
Published 24th Sep 2024, 10:15 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2024, 11:35 BST
A Pendle animal charity claims it’s in crisis due to huge numbers of pet abandonments.
Pendle Dogs says it is struggling to keep up with the influx of pets left in dog pounds, and to find new homes for them.
Can you adopt one of these 10 adorable dogs looking for their forever homes?
For information about adopting an animal or how to support the charity, from donating to fostering or coming up with fundraising ideas, please visit https://pendledogs.co.uk/ or send an email to [email protected]
1. Gem
Gem, an ex-racing Greyhound girl who is neutered and aged two-years-old. Her fosterer says she has no toileting issues, sleeps and eats well. She walks well on the lead and is good with other dogs. Care should be taken with introductions to small fluffy dogs who look like cats. She loves to play with a ball and has a prey drive like most hounds so she gets excited when moving cats, rabbits , sheep etc are around, but settles down quickly. When Gem first arrived in foster care, she was scared of everything – traffic, stairs, travelling in the car - but within two weeks she had overcome her fears and now isn’t bothered by any of these things! She is described by her foster carer as "an absolutely delightful dog, so loving and affectionate. Her favourite thing is to cuddle up on the sofa with you. She has a beautiful temperament, very calm, she doesn’t bark and will ignore most dogs, though she is happy to walk with other dogs, too. Gem loves her food and can detect the smell of cheese from 20 yards! Gem enjoys her walks, and now that she has settled down and relaxed, loves playing with her squeaky toys – especially her duck and squirrel. She will have a mad 10 minute zooming session playing with these in the garden, and then will collapse and sleep again. She does sleep an awful lot! "Gem would make a wonderful pet and truly deserves her forever family." Photo: Submit
Tyke is a seven or eight-year-old Collie. He suddenly lost his dad last week and Pendle Dogs stepped in to help him. A representative of the charity said: "He is a lovely boy who is looking for either a foster or forever home. He is OK around other calm dogs but hasn't been tested around cats. "Tyke is immaculately clean in his kennel and hasn't chewed anything but we have been told he had separation issues so he needs a home where he won't get left alone often. "He's a wonderful boy who is desperate to be back in a home." Photo: Submit
Frank is approximately 10-months-old. A Pendle Dogs representative said: "Frank is fine with other dogs and friendly with all. He is a giddy boy in need of further training, which will be arranged by us once he's in a home." Photo: Submit
