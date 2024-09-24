1 . Gem

Gem, an ex-racing Greyhound girl who is neutered and aged two-years-old. Her fosterer says she has no toileting issues, sleeps and eats well. She walks well on the lead and is good with other dogs. Care should be taken with introductions to small fluffy dogs who look like cats. She loves to play with a ball and has a prey drive like most hounds so she gets excited when moving cats, rabbits , sheep etc are around, but settles down quickly. When Gem first arrived in foster care, she was scared of everything – traffic, stairs, travelling in the car - but within two weeks she had overcome her fears and now isn’t bothered by any of these things! She is described by her foster carer as "an absolutely delightful dog, so loving and affectionate. Her favourite thing is to cuddle up on the sofa with you. She has a beautiful temperament, very calm, she doesn’t bark and will ignore most dogs, though she is happy to walk with other dogs, too. Gem loves her food and can detect the smell of cheese from 20 yards! Gem enjoys her walks, and now that she has settled down and relaxed, loves playing with her squeaky toys – especially her duck and squirrel. She will have a mad 10 minute zooming session playing with these in the garden, and then will collapse and sleep again. She does sleep an awful lot! "Gem would make a wonderful pet and truly deserves her forever family." Photo: Submit