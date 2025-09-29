A Pendle dad hopes to make his dream, to get his son to the top of Pendle Hill on his 18th birthday on New Year’s Eve, a reality.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Craig Midgley is taking on an extraordinary challenge to change the life of his eldest son George. Along with his two younger sons Sam (15) and eleven-year-old Oliver, Craig will cycle the entire 130 miles of the Leeds to Liverpool Canal in just one day. The trio are raising money for an electrically assisted mountain trike for George.

George, who has achondroplasia (a form of dwarfism) and a brain injury caused by encephalitis as a toddler, struggles with mobility and cannot walk far. Despite these challenges, George is described by his family as a “funny, cheeky young man with an infectious smile” who loves the outdoors. The trike, an all-terrain mobility buggy, will give George the independence to explore the countryside and enjoy outdoor adventures with his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Midgley pictured with his family, (left to right) son George, wife Sarah and sons Oliver and Sam. Craig, Oliver and Sam are to cycle the Leeds Liverpool Canal in a day to raise money for an e-bike for George who has achondroplasia (a form of dwarfism) and a brain injury caused by encephalitis as a toddler,

Craig, who is responsible for the new entrant programmes for the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) said: “We are a real outdoors family and we’ve always tried to make our days out inclusive, but now George is older and heavier, it’s become much harder. We’ve pulled buggies with ropes, pushed him over rough tracks, and done whatever we can to make sure George doesn’t miss out.

"But what we really need is the right equipment to give him freedom and independence. This off-road buggy will transform George’s life. It will let him explore the countryside with us, join in on adventures, and enjoy the independence every young man deserves.”

The family live in Trawden and Sam and Oliver both attend Park High School. Mum Sarah is headteacher at Colne Park Primary School and New Town nursery School. Craig added: “ Every donation, no matter how small is very much appreciated and brings us closer to giving George the freedom to experience life to the fullest.”

Named ‘E Wheels for George’, the family have set up a gofundme page that already has £5,000 in donations. Anyone who would like to help is asked to click HERE.