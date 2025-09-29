Police seize £2,600 worth of illicit tobacco products and vapes after swoop on four shops in Burnley
Officers visited several retail businesses across Burnley on Wednesday last week ( September 24th). All four locations were found to have a quantity of illegal tobacco, cigarettes and vapes, with an approximate retail value of over £2,600. These products were seized by Burnley Police, and Trading Standards will be taking appropriate enforcement action against the shops.
Sgt. Victoria Bramley, from Burnley Neighbourhood Task Force, said: “These products are illegal and can pose a serious risk to the health of those consuming them. I’m glad we have been able to remove a quantity of them off the streets of Burnley, and we will continue to work with our partners to tackle this issue. We would encourage our communities to report any shops who are breaking the law so we can continue to disrupt the sale of illegal tobacco.”
Coun. Joshua Roberts, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for Rural Affairs, Environment and Communities, said: "Acting on information that we received from diligent members of the community, we teamed up with Lancashire Police to visit a series of mini markets across Burnley. We will continue to take the strongest possible enforcement action, like today's, against traders who continue to break the law.
Anyone who has concerns about the sale of vapes or tobacco products can report them to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service helpline on 0808 223 1133.