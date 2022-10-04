Mr Lionti who passed away peacefully at home on Saturday October 1st aged 75.

Coun. Lionti joined Pendle Borough Council in 2019 and represented Barrowford and Pendleside ward. He was a member of Barrowford and Western Parishes Committee and previously attended Accounts and Audit meetings.

Leader of Pendle Borough Council, Coun. Nadeem Ahmed, said: “Carlo was a true gentleman who always had a smile on his face. He filled a room with laughter and always enjoyed sharing a joke.

Councillor Carlo Lionti

“Carlo was the kindest, most humble and caring person I have met and it has been a pleasure to have known him not only as a colleague but as a friend.

“He was devoted to his family and often talked about them in the most loving and proud way.

“Carlo loved being a councillor and it meant a lot to him to serve the people of Pendle which he did with passion.

“He was a real community man who always had time for others and went out of his way in doing so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will miss him as he was always there for me to offer advice and guidance and had the magic of making difficult things seem so simple.

“He will not only be missed by his family, friends and colleagues but the whole community who knew him through his great business Carlo’s Italian Restaurant in Colne, community work and the residents he served so well.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Carlo’s family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in Peace.’’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, Labour Group leader, added: “It is with deep sadness to hear of the passing away of Coun. Carlo Lionti. This is really devastating news.

“He was well-known and highly respected in the community and he was a very loyal and hard-working member of the Conservative group.

“Our council meetings have lost an experienced, passionate voice for Barrowford. I know Carlo was very conscientious at attending meetings and his contribution was greatly valued.

“We will miss him greatly and Pendle Borough Council will be a poorer place without him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad