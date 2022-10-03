Mr Carlo Lionti, the longtime owners of Carlo’s Italian Restaurant in Colne, was a popular and well-known figure around Pendle.

Mr Lionti was also a Conservative councillor for the Barrowford and Pendleside ward on Pendle Borough Council.

The restaurant announced the sad news on its Facebook page on Sunday, saying: “After the devastating news last night, we have made the difficult decision to keep the restaurant doors open until further notice, as this is what Carlo would have wanted.

Carlo Lionti

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a mark of respect for Carlo, tonight there will be no music played in the restaurant. We will do our best to provide you with excellent service, but please be patient with staff, this is a difficult time we are facing. Thank you for understanding.”

Close friend, Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson, said: “I was very sad to hear that Carlo Lionti, the owner of Carlo's Restaurant in Colne, Conservative councillor and a dear friend has died.

“Over the 16 years I have lived in Colne I’ve had the privilege of getting to know Carlo. He was a wonderful man, great host and someone who cared so much about our area. His restaurant’s popularity owed so much to him always being there chatting to diners and making everyone feel welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We often talked politics and I was proud when he became a councillor, using his business and life experience to benefit Pendle. I will miss his support and guidance, which has really helped me over the years.