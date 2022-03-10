Pendle Council promises to welcome Ukraine refugees

Leader of Pendle Borough Council, Coun. Nadeem Ahmed, said: “We’re deeply saddened by the ongoing situation.

“It’s so upsetting watching the news and seeing so many innocent people suffering.

“We’re reaching out to anyone with friends and families affected by, or concerned about, events in Ukraine.

People wait to board buses after crossing the Ukrainian border into Poland, at Medyka borders crossing on March 10, 2022. - The UN says at least 2.2 million people have fled Ukraine, with more than half now in Poland. It has called the exodus Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II. (Photo by Louisa GOULIAMAKI / AFP) (Photo by LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We pledge to work with Government agencies and local organisations to coordinate efforts in Pendle to help people escaping from a desperate crisis.

“In recent years we’ve welcomed refugees from Syria and we will do all we can to support people fleeing war in Ukraine and welcome them here.”

The council is keeping a register of any potential offers of accommodation to rehouse Ukranian refugees in Pendle.

The people of East Lancashire have already shown tremendous empathy with the plight of the Ukraine people following the country’s invasion by Russia.

Anyone who would like to register a potential housing offer should email [email protected]

Coun. Ahmed added: “The Covid-19 pandemic has shown that we can all pull together and support each other in times of need.

“Ukraine is in desperate need of humanitarian aid and it’s important we do all we can.”

Information has been included on the council’s website with links to support groups and organisations, as well as travel advice to and from Ukraine and how to make donations.

Visit www.pendle.gov.uk/ukraine for more information.