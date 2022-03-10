Pendle Council promises to welcome Ukraine refugees
Pendle Council is standing in support of Ukraine following the invasion by Russia and is urging residents to support humanitarian relief efforts.
Leader of Pendle Borough Council, Coun. Nadeem Ahmed, said: “We’re deeply saddened by the ongoing situation.
“It’s so upsetting watching the news and seeing so many innocent people suffering.
“We’re reaching out to anyone with friends and families affected by, or concerned about, events in Ukraine.
“We pledge to work with Government agencies and local organisations to coordinate efforts in Pendle to help people escaping from a desperate crisis.
“In recent years we’ve welcomed refugees from Syria and we will do all we can to support people fleeing war in Ukraine and welcome them here.”
The council is keeping a register of any potential offers of accommodation to rehouse Ukranian refugees in Pendle.
Read More
The people of East Lancashire have already shown tremendous empathy with the plight of the Ukraine people following the country’s invasion by Russia.
Anyone who would like to register a potential housing offer should email [email protected]
Coun. Ahmed added: “The Covid-19 pandemic has shown that we can all pull together and support each other in times of need.
“Ukraine is in desperate need of humanitarian aid and it’s important we do all we can.”
Information has been included on the council’s website with links to support groups and organisations, as well as travel advice to and from Ukraine and how to make donations.
Visit www.pendle.gov.uk/ukraine for more information.
The council is keen to promote any local fundraising or relief aid activities. If you know of any, please email the details to [email protected]