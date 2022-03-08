One of the vans with donated supplies to be delivered to Ukranian refugees

The owner of Burnley’s Crow Wood Hotel and Spa resort made the donation to veterans’ support group Healthier Heroes CIC, which is currently collecting supplies of all kinds to deliver to Ukranian refugees seeking refuge in Poland.

Andrew Powell, managing director of Healthier Heroes, based in Elizabeth Street, said: “Andy has made a massive donation to support us with our appeal.

"We are collecting donations to send to Ukraine by the end of the week. We have to sort through it all and then get it delivered to the Polish border for delivery.

"We are so overwhelmed with the support the community across the country has shown us with some stuff coming in from across Lancashire, Wakefield and Birmingham.”

Mr Powell said his group expected the cost of every vehicle delivering the supplies to be around £2,000 if fuel prices do not rise any further.

Supplies being collected include toiletries, nappies, and warm clothing for children and adults.

Mr Brown has spoken earlier this week about his shock over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The businessman said: “The Crow Wood board is keen to do something to help as we are all shocked about is happening right now.

“We are all appalled by Putin’s actions and believe he will not stop at Ukraine.