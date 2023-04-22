Officers were called at 6-50pm on Thursday to Todmorden Road to a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was walking out of Towneley Golf Club when he was struck by a Range Rover Sport vehicle.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision in Todmorden Road, Burnley.

He suffered serious head injuries and is being treated in hospital.

The road was shut for several hours for collision investigation work to be carried out.

A 47-year-old man, from Burnley, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.