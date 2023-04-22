News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Megan Markle wrote letter to King Charles after Oprah interview
1 hour ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
1 hour ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
2 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker
3 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
3 hours ago Mark Stewart, founder of The Pop Group, dies aged 62

Pedestrian left seriously injured following collision near to Towneley Golf Club in Burnley

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a serious road traffic collision in Burnley.

By John Deehan
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 11:21 BST

Officers were called at 6-50pm on Thursday to Todmorden Road to a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

Read More
Body of man in Longridge Fell has been identified
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was walking out of Towneley Golf Club when he was struck by a Range Rover Sport vehicle.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision in Todmorden Road, Burnley.Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision in Todmorden Road, Burnley.
Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision in Todmorden Road, Burnley.
Most Popular

He suffered serious head injuries and is being treated in hospital.

The road was shut for several hours for collision investigation work to be carried out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 47-year-old man, from Burnley, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area around the time, is asked to call 101 – quoting log 1181 of April 20, 2023 – or email [email protected]

Related topics:PoliceBurnley