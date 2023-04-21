News you can trust since 1877
The body of man found in Longridge Fell has been identified following police appeal

The body of a man found in Longridge Fell earlier this month has finally been identified, Lancashire Police have confirmed.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 21st Apr 2023, 18:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 23:49 BST

On Easter Sunday (April 9), Lancashire Police were called to Longridge Fell following reports that a body had been found in the woodland.

Emergency services attended, including Bowland Mountain Rescue, and sadly the body of a deceased male was found.

At the time, police confirmed his death was being treated as unexplained, and enquiries were underway to identify him

The body of a man found in the woodland just off Birdy Brow at Longridge Fell has now been identified.
After weeks of investigation, Lancashire Police launched a public appeal yesterday (April 20) to help identify they man, as they revealed his identity was still a mystery and his cause of death still unknown.

Today (April 21), Lancashire Police have finally confirmed that they have been able to identify the man following their appeals.

Posting to Facebook at 5:06pm, Lancashire Police said: “Further to our earlier appeals, we have now identified the body of a man found earlier this month in woodland off Birdy Brow in Longridge Fell.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify and speak to his next of kin.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals for information.”

What do we know about the man so far?

Police believe the man’s body had been at the scene for some weeks but maybe as long as a few months.

He is described as white and aged anywhere between 30 and 70.

He was between 5ft 5ins – 5ft 7ins tall and described as very thin and only weighing 28kg (4 and a half stone).

He may have had a beard, or moustache, and he had short dark greying hair.

He had a scar on his stomach which is consistent with an appendectomy.

He was suitably dressed for walking the type of terrain he was found in. He was wearing a pair of Salomon Quest 04 walking boots, Rohan trousers, a black Rab waterproof jacket and an Arc’teryx top underneath.

After his body was found, a home Office post-mortem examination was inconclusive and further tests are still needed to try and establish how he died.

