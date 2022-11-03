A group of Burnley volunteers are now campaigning to help save Pennine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) following an eviction notice from the charity’s landlord.

PAWS, which has given a second chance at life to hundreds of unwanted pets in Burnley, must fundraise £300,000 to buy three to five acres of land within 15 miles of Todmorden.

Here are 14 of the dogs, cats and kittens who desperately need a new home.

To donate to the cause, please visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/save-paws-1#start

Undefined: readMore

1. Lottie, Beatrice and Diana at PAWS animal rescue in Todmorden. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Lottie, Beatrice and Diana at PAWS animal rescue in Todmorden. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

2. Henry, Standard Short Hair at PAWS animal rescue in Todmorden. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Henry, Standard Short Hair at PAWS animal rescue in Todmorden. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

3. Unnamed, Standard Short Hair at PAWS animal rescue in Todmorden. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Unnamed, Standard Short Hair at PAWS animal rescue in Todmorden. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

4. Kennel Assistant Callum Ingham with Blue a XL Lurcher at PAWS animal rescue in Todmorden. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Kennel Assistant Callum Ingham with Blue XL Lurcher at PAWS animal rescue in Todmorden. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales