PAWS: Meet 14 adorable dogs, cats and kittens desperately needing new homes as Todmorden animal rescue faces eviction
Some 41 dogs, cats and kittens are at risk of a “horrific future” as an animal rescue faces eviction.
By Laura Longworth
37 minutes ago
A group of Burnley volunteers are now campaigning to help save Pennine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) following an eviction notice from the charity’s landlord.
PAWS, which has given a second chance at life to hundreds of unwanted pets in Burnley, must fundraise £300,000 to buy three to five acres of land within 15 miles of Todmorden.
Here are 14 of the dogs, cats and kittens who desperately need a new home.
To donate to the cause, please visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/save-paws-1#start
