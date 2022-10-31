Pennine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) is seeking a new home following an eviction notice from their landlord.

The charity, which has helped to save hundreds of unwanted pets in Burnley, is fundraising £300,000 to buy three to five acres of land within 15 miles of Todmorden.

Film-maker Rowenna Baldwin is one of the Burnley volunteers helping to spread the word.

One of PAWS' kittens, Pumpkin, who was named by the charity's Instagram followers.

Rowenna said: “There are so many reasons why the world would be a worse place without PAWS. My worry is that all the animals might end up being put to sleep.”

The 39-year-old added: “It’s just a lovely little rescue. It’s a family. The volunteers are really dedicated and work 24-seven. It breaks my heart thinking about how they have put their heart and soul into this. They’re worried for the animals they won’t be able to help in the future, and the charity’s closure would also put pressure on other rescues.”

PAWS’ founder Susan Curran lives on site, helping to rehabilitate dogs who cannot be rehomed.

Susan said: “We currently have 13 kittens, 16 cats and 12 dogs which potentially face an horrific future if we fail to secure new premises. These cats and

Burnley film-maker Rowenna Baldwin is making videos to help raise awareness of the PAWS' plight.

dogs have already been let down once; we can’t let that happen again. Please, please help us stop this from becoming a reality.

"This year has been incredibly difficult for all animal rescues as we are overwhelmed by the huge increase in the number of requests for rehoming due to the cost of living crisis. We hear the same thing day in day out: pet owners not vaccinating, microchipping or neutering their animals. We’re struggling to manage the huge deluge of animals coming into our care which require veterinary treatment and this has significantly contributed to our spiralling vet bill which currently stands at nearly £5,000.

"We receive emails and calls daily requesting we take multiple cats into our care as they can no longer afford them or they’ve been abandoned. We have limited space and resources, we are on our knees, not just physically but mentally as we try to contend with the relentless rescue work combined with the constant dread associated with securing our future.”

