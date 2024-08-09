Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Burnley woman has visited the Paris Olympics to find inspiration for a new book she is writing.

Albia Begum, who has worked as a freelance presenter and journalist at BBC Radio Lancashire, is currently writing a series of fictional books based on the themes of travel, love and culture – a cross between comedy novel and a travel guide and semi-autobiographical.

She said: “My first novel is based in Madrid and I'm three quarters away from finishing my first draft. I'm currently in Paris researching for my second novel and while I'm here I'm going to watch the Olympic events.

“I have tickets booked for basketball, handball, women's football, volleyball and the Men's 100m final.

Burnley woman Albia Begum at the Paris Olympics

“Growing up, I watched the Olympics on TV with my father. The athletes’ dedication and the thrill of competition fueled my dreams. I wanted to witness the spectacle first hand, so I splurged on an expensive ticket. I couldn’t bear the thought of missing out.

“During my trip to Paris and the rest of France, I’m not only excited about exploring authentic French experiences but also about being part of the world’s most-watched race. The Olympics represent more than just athletic achievement; they symbolise unity, determination and the pursuit of excellence.”

Albia has also served as a Pendleside Hospice ambassador, and undertaken volunteer work in Calais, France, where she made an emotional documentary about life in the refugee camp formerly known as the 'Jungle'.

Albia (39) who moved to Burnley from Bangladesh with her family when she was six years-old said she wanted to highlight the plight of refugees in the camp.