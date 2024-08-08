TSX Martial Arts Pendle member chosen to represent England in ITFU European Taekwondo Championships

By Dominic Collis
Published 8th Aug 2024, 12:21 GMT
Updated 8th Aug 2024, 12:21 GMT
A teenager from Barnoldswick has been chosen to represent England in the upcoming ITFU European Taekwondo Championships.

Libby Cox (17) is a member of TSX Martial Arts Pendle in Kelbrook, where she has been training since she was nine-years-old and has so far reached 2nd Dan.

She studies Sports Coaching and Development at Burnley College, and is Female Swimming Captain for Colne Swimming Club. A sports fanatic, she trains at swimming twice a week and Taekwondo three times a week.

Libby Cox (17) of Barnoldswick, has just been chosen to represent England in the upcoming ITFU European Taekwondo Championships that will be held in October

Lauren Stott, from TSX, said: “Libby is a great asset to TSX, always giving her best. She has a great sense of humour and a kind touch when teaching youngsters and new starters, who look up to her as a role model.

“Like many that take up martial arts, she has found it challenging at times but has always stuck with it, even training online through Covid, and recently, long journeys across the country to compete and train for her place in the England team.”

