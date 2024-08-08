TSX Martial Arts Pendle member chosen to represent England in ITFU European Taekwondo Championships
Libby Cox (17) is a member of TSX Martial Arts Pendle in Kelbrook, where she has been training since she was nine-years-old and has so far reached 2nd Dan.
She studies Sports Coaching and Development at Burnley College, and is Female Swimming Captain for Colne Swimming Club. A sports fanatic, she trains at swimming twice a week and Taekwondo three times a week.
Lauren Stott, from TSX, said: “Libby is a great asset to TSX, always giving her best. She has a great sense of humour and a kind touch when teaching youngsters and new starters, who look up to her as a role model.
“Like many that take up martial arts, she has found it challenging at times but has always stuck with it, even training online through Covid, and recently, long journeys across the country to compete and train for her place in the England team.”
