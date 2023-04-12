Joe Davis plays the leading role in Paracide, a comedy about a man transported to a parallel universe.

The indie movie, written and directed by Paul Heron, has scooped 24 awards, including Best Genre Film 2021 at the Maverick Awards. It has been screened in Japan and even picked up by a Brazilian TV network.

Joe, who went to Unity College and Thomas Whitham Sixth Form, has also been recognised for his talents, having been nominated for Best Performance at the Hollywood North Film Awards.

The 27-year-old said: "I still find it quite hard to believe. All my friends love the film and my parents keep making jokes about me being an actor. I was very chuffed with its awards. It recently got an honourable mention at the London International Film Festival."

Talking about his childhood dream to be an actor, he added: “I remember hearing about drama class in primary school and I thought, ‘That’s what we do in the playground’.

"So as a job I thought, ‘That sounds great’.”

Burnley actor Joe Davis filming Paracide.

He spent a decade learning his craft at Burnley Youth Theatre and starred in short films at sixth form and university.

He then spotted a Facebook advert for Paracide and decided to go for it.

"I’m a big fan of sci fi, a big Dr Who fan. I’m a bit of a nerd so I jumped at the chance. And I love comedy and cracking people up.”

Shining at the audition, Joe landed the leading role in his first full-length movie, and began filming in 2018, with some scenes in Burnley, including at his house. Most of the shots in the town are of the main character running around the streets of Rosehill, said Joe.

Burnley actor, Abdin Khan, who stars the award-winning film, Paracide.

He also helped his friend Abdin Khan, who he met at Burnley Youth Theatre in 2013, land a small role in the film.

Talking about shooting in Burnley, Joe said: "I know it’s only a small amount of the film but I was really chuffed. It meant the world to me, especially to get my mate in it. It’s nice.”

Paracide is available on Amazon Prime.