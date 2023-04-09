Film featuring hit songs of 'Take That' starring BAFTA award winner Aisling Bea that was shot in Clitheroe to be released in June
A date has been announced for the release of the film based on the songs of iconic band Take That which was shot at numerous locations in and around Clitheroe.
Greatest Days will be released in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on Friday, June 16th.
And a host of activity is planned in Clitheroe and Ribble Valley to celebrate the release of the film to create an enduring legacy from the film for the town.
Described as ‘a feelgood universal story of love and friendship’ the film introduces five schoolgirls – Rachel, Heather, Zoe, Claire and Debbie – who live in Clitheroe and have the night of their lives at a concert featuring their favourite boyband. Twenty-five years later their lives have changed in many ways, as they reunite for one more epic show by their beloved band, relight their friendship and discover that maybe their greatest days are ahead of them.
Shoots also took place in London and Athens but the grand finale, a big song and dance number was filmed in Clitheroe. Delighted council bosses said the film will showcase the charm of Clitheroe and the surrounding countryside to a global audience.
Ribble Valley Borough Council chief executive Marshal Scott said: “I am delighted that a date for Greatest Days has been announced.
“Our officers worked diligently for several years behind-the-scenes with the film’s production crew to bring this prestigious project to Clitheroe.
“The film was shot at numerous locations in and around the town and a couple of our officers who attended the cast and crew screening say it is absolutely fantastic.
“It is just the tonic we need as we negotiate the post-pandemic period and we are working with the Greatest Days team to create a lasting legacy from the film in Clitheroe for years to come.”
Greatest Days is directed by multi-BAFTA-winning Coky Giedroyc (How to Build a Girl) and written by Tim Firth (The Band, Calendar Girls and Kinky Boots).
It stars Aisling Bea, winner of the 2020 BAFTA Television Craft Award for Breakthrough Talent; Alice Lowe, Jayde Adams, Amaka Okafor, Marc Wootton, Lara McDonnell, Jessie Mae Alonso, Nandi Hudson, Carragon Guest and Eliza Dobson. The producer is Danny Perkins (Elysian Film Group), along with executive producers Take That’s Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald.