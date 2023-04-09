Greatest Days will be released in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on Friday, June 16th.

And a host of activity is planned in Clitheroe and Ribble Valley to celebrate the release of the film to create an enduring legacy from the film for the town.

It's a wrap! The cast and crew of Greatest Days following the filming of the final scene in Clitheroe town centre.

Described as ‘a feelgood universal story of love and friendship’ the film introduces five schoolgirls – Rachel, Heather, Zoe, Claire and Debbie – who live in Clitheroe and have the night of their lives at a concert featuring their favourite boyband. Twenty-five years later their lives have changed in many ways, as they reunite for one more epic show by their beloved band, relight their friendship and discover that maybe their greatest days are ahead of them.

Shoots also took place in London and Athens but the grand finale, a big song and dance number was filmed in Clitheroe. Delighted council bosses said the film will showcase the charm of Clitheroe and the surrounding countryside to a global audience.

Ribble Valley Borough Council chief executive Marshal Scott said: “I am delighted that a date for Greatest Days has been announced.

“Our officers worked diligently for several years behind-the-scenes with the film’s production crew to bring this prestigious project to Clitheroe.

“The film was shot at numerous locations in and around the town and a couple of our officers who attended the cast and crew screening say it is absolutely fantastic.

“It is just the tonic we need as we negotiate the post-pandemic period and we are working with the Greatest Days team to create a lasting legacy from the film in Clitheroe for years to come.”

Greatest Days is directed by multi-BAFTA-winning Coky Giedroyc (How to Build a Girl) and written by Tim Firth (The Band, Calendar Girls and Kinky Boots).