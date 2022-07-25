The video of Frankie-Rae Winter completing four of the 3-D combination puzzles has already clocked up 2,000 views on the social media channel after it was posted by his proud gran, Vivien Storey.

But the bright youngster, who goes to Padiham Primary School, takes it all in his stride.

Frankie-Rae Winter (seven ) is a Rubik's Cube master after solving four in less than six minutes

When his grandad, Justin Storey, bought him the cubes he was amazed at how quickly Frankie-Rae solved them. And the youngster announced he not only wanted to learn how to do them, he wanted to be the fastest.

Vivien said: "Frankie-Rae is like a little professor and just succeeds at everything he tries. He will go far in life.

"He is a beautiful little soul, our little protege.”