Nelson town centre McDonald’s on the way after land sale is completed

McDonald’s has confirmed the sale of former multi-storey car park site nearby at Broadway is complete and building work is expected to start soon. The new restaurant could open later this year.

A spokesman for Future Properties Limited, which owns Pendle Rise shopping mall, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “This is fantastic news for Nelson. The formal handover is done. This sale represents an important investment in the town centre. The new McDonald’s restaurant will attract people into the town and also help wider changes taking place.

The new McDonald’s drive-thru in Nelson is expected to create 20 full-time and 40 part-time jobs

He added: “This process has been floating around for two or three years. It was slowed by the Covid pandemic and months of lockdowns. But the sale is now formally completed and the land now belongs to McDonald’s. Work is hopefully going to start as soon as possible with, potentially, the new restaurant opening by the end of this year.”

He added: “This investment will do wonders for Nelson. It will help regenerate the wider town centre. It’s a good location near key roads and the railway and bus stations. The new McDonald’s will be open through the day and night, so there will be a good flow of customers coming into Nelson at different times of the day.

“There has never been a McDonald’s in Nelson before, or other burger restaurants like Wimpey in the past. So we are really pleased. This represents a first for Nelson. People are excited about this. ”

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “We are pleased to be progressing with our plans and hope to have everything ready to open our new restaurant towards the end of this year or early next year.”

The old multi-storey car park site in Nelson where a new McDonalds is planned for.

The new McDonald’s drive-thru is expected to create 20 full-time and 40 part-time jobs, according to plans previously approved by Pendle Borough Council. Parking space at the Broadway site is earmarked for 40 cars.

The drive-thru restaurant planning application was submitted by Future Properties with agent Campbell Driver Partnership, an architecture and design firm in Blackburn. Future Properties Ltd is owned by Pendle businessman Mohammed Asjad.

On a wider level, Nelson town centre is earmarked for potentially millions of pounds of government funding, linked to the Nelson Town Deal. The project involves Pendle Council and other organisations such as Nelson & Colne College, business representatives, Nelson Town Council and Lancashire County Council.

Regeneration and ‘masterplan’ discussions have looked at various issues across Nelson. These include historic and new town centre buildings, industrial estates, roads, public spaces, traffic, pedestrian and cycle routes.

The future of Pendle Rise shopping mall, which was one of the first 1960s Arndale centres, has also been discussed by borough councillors over recent months.