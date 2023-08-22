News you can trust since 1877
Padiham Rotary Club's new president would like new members

Padiham Rotary has a new president, and is also looking for new members.
By Dominic Collis
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 14:56 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 15:02 BST

Great Harwood resident Patrick McGinley said his main aims for the coming year were to publicise Padiham Rotary among the town’s residents, and to help individuals and groups in the area.

The organisation has already pledged to assist in Padiham on Parade, duck race, Party in the Park and also the Christmas lights switch-on.

Padiham Rotary meets most Wednesdays at 12-15pm for 12-30pm start at the Higher Trapp Hotel, Simonstone, except for the fifth Wednesday when they meet at 6-30pm.

Padiham Rotary president Patrick McGinley and Barry Brown with Burnley MP Antony HigginbothamPadiham Rotary president Patrick McGinley and Barry Brown with Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham
Padiham Rotary president Patrick McGinley and Barry Brown with Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham

Most meetings have a guest speaker and light lunch.

Mr McGinley said: “We would love more members, and invite people to come and visit us at a meeting to see if it suits them. Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham was our most recent guest speaker, who spoke about his visit to Ukraine.

“We did not discuss politics as Rotary excludes politics and religion.”

Anyone interested in becoming a member can email [email protected]

