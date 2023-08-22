Woodend Mining Museum has unearthed its latest acquisition – one of the three winding wheels which formerly stood proudly on the top of the head gear of the nearby mine which closed in 1959.

The wheel was found in a local scrapyard by one of the museum’s regular visitors, Mr Richard Matthews from Read.

It has been identified as more than likely to have been the original one from Woodend Colliery and now stands on a scaled replica of the top of the head gear made by Mr Keith Sharp of Barrowford who works at Smithson Farm /Woodend Mining Museum and who has also made a scaled working model of a Clayton Undertype Coal Waggon.

An open day to unveil the wheel will take place on August 27th from 2pm and will be opened by the Mayor of Pendle, Coun. Brian Newman at 2-15pm. Refreshments will be available, there will be a tombola and of course the Museum will be open to visitors.

Admission to the event is free and parking is available. The venue is accessible for visitors with disabilities.

The small but fascinating museum on Woodend Road, off Barden/Greenhead Lane, hosts a collection of mining memorabilia second to none, much of it donated by local miners who still visit on a regular basis.

The museum is situated at Smithson Farm, Camping and Caravan Site and is open daily (except Mondays) from 10am until 4pm and there is a café open daily for refreshments, groups are also welcome by arrangement.