Padiham Rotary Club collect coats and other clothes for three Burnley charities
Community-spirited members of the Rotary Club of Padiham have been collecting coats, jumpers and blankets to pass on to three local charities.
In just less than two weeks they collected over 250 items of clothing, destined for Safenet, a domestic abuse service which helps people in need of refuge, Health for Heroes, which works with veterans and first responders to help them take command of their health, and finally Church on the Street which helps people in poverty.
All the clothes were stored in units kindly provided by Storefirst, a storage firm off Liverpool Road.
Heather Whitham, president of Padiham Rotary Club, said: “Both Padiham Lidl and Padiham Tesco provided collection points, in their stores, for people to put in items that they no longer needed. Without those collection points and storage facilities the Rotary Club couldn’t have done what they did.
“The generosity of people was overwhelming and the charities, all local, who took the items were extremely grateful.”