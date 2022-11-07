In just less than two weeks they collected over 250 items of clothing, destined for Safenet, a domestic abuse service which helps people in need of refuge, Health for Heroes, which works with veterans and first responders to help them take command of their health, and finally Church on the Street which helps people in poverty.

All the clothes were stored in units kindly provided by Storefirst, a storage firm off Liverpool Road.

Paris Brotherton from Safenet and past Rotary president Diane Holdcroft

Heather Whitham, president of Padiham Rotary Club, said: “Both Padiham Lidl and Padiham Tesco provided collection points, in their stores, for people to put in items that they no longer needed. Without those collection points and storage facilities the Rotary Club couldn’t have done what they did.