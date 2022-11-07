The application from Seddon Homes, if passed, will see the homes built on the site of the former Barnsay Shed in Long Ing Lane.

Seddon Homes stated in the application that the plan will be a low-rise residential development with associated gardens, estate roads and infrastructure.

The homes will be a mixture of three and four bedroom detached, semi-detached and mews properties. Some 5% have been allocated as affordable houses.

Plans for the Seddon Homes site in Barnoldswick

Seddon say that existing trees and tree groups will be retained and managed.

It is expected that the southern part of the land will need to be raised to mitigater potential flood risk issues. However, a flood risk assessment will confirm this.