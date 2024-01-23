Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr George Smith was congratulated by Rotarians from various clubs he has served with distinction during 50 years, latterly Padiham Rotary.

Fellow Rotarian Barry Brown said: “November 1st 2023 marked something of an anniversary in so far as it marked a milestone in George’s Rotary life, because on that date some 50 years earlier George entered the hallowed ‘portals’ of the Rotary Fellowship as a member of The Rotary Club of Padiham, as it was then known.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“George has been a member of a number of clubs, all of whom have benefitted greatly from his involvement. I say involvement since George is not firing on all his cylinders if he is not fully involved in the life of the club.

Padiham Rotarian George Smith is celebrating 50 years

“We in Padiham, where for many years he was a member, before moving to nearby ones, due to his job changes, are the current beneficiaries of his membership. To cite but one example every week after a meeting, literally before we arrive home, the Smith computer has been active producing the most expansive summary of our meeting in all its complexities. I say all, since no minutiae, whatever, escapes him!

“Whilst in another club, George was an assistant governor, but we in Padiham Club were delighted he came on a few occasions as a visitor and in due course a few of us persuaded him to come back to his original one and are proud to have him as such a valued member.

“Thank you George for everything, but above all your fellowship and wise counsel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those sentiments were echoed by Padiham Rotary president Patrick McGinley who praised George’s 50-year feat.

He said: “George’s 50 years are an incredible accomplishment, unlikely to ever be matched by many Rotarians. George is an ever popular Rotarian in the Lancashire district.”

Rotary started with the vision of Paul Harris, the Chicago attorney who formed the Rotary Club of Chicago on February 23rd 1905, so professionals with diverse backgrounds could exchange ideas and form meaningful, lifelong friendships.