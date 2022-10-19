Zak Marhraoui, who has owned and run The Wellsprings Spanish and Mexican restaurant on Pendle Hill for 25 years, will lay on a free traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings, and even a gift, for those nominated for the table.

And he has called on other restaurants to think about doing the same, saying: "I would like to see all restaurants do this. We always have more than enough food on the day so it’s a shame for it to go to waste.

The Wellsprings owner Zak Marhraoui with his wife Catherine and their son Sam. They will host a Christmas Day lunch for up to 10 elderly people who may be on their own on the day.

"We have done this every year and it brings so much joy and happiness and hopefully it will this Christmas, especially after the past couple of years of lockdowns and self isolation.

"Last year the people who came really enjoyed themselves and they made new friends, it was wonderful to see."

Situated in a picturesque spot on Pendle Hill the restaurant enjoys fabulous views across the Ribble Valley and beyond. Zak, who runs the restaurant with his wife, Catherine, is already fully booked for Christmas Day but he made sure a table was kept free to cater for those on their own. Zak is also asking for any taxi firms or volunteer drivers who may be available to transport the people nominated to and from their Christmas lunch.

Anyone who can help or would like to nominate someone is asked to ring the restaurant on 01200 427722

